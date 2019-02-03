DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery wreck involving two cars caused a major slowdown along Interstate 595 in Davie.

Sunday morning’s collision took place along the eastbound lanes near the Davie Road exit, at around 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video captured a gray car left charred and a black sedan with extensive damage.

The crash blocked five eastbound lanes for hours, causing traffic delays for hours.

Officials have not specified the cause of the crash or whether or not anyone was hurt.

