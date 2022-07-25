FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers can expect some traffic delays after a tractor-trailer overturned along Interstate 95 on Fort Lauderdale.

7SkyForce hovered over the northbound lanes of I-95 near Davie Boulevard, at around 9:40 a.m., Monday.

The tractor-trailer could be seen laying on its side as crews work to bring it upright.

Minor injuries were reported.

Three lanes of traffic were closed to traffic. Two lanes of traffic have since been reopened.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

