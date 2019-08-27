Trader Joe’s opens its doors in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Trader Joe’s held a grand opening of its Miami Beach store.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony opened the store, located at 1683 West Ave., at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and it will remain open until 9 p.m.

The California-based store announced the construction of the Miami Beach location in 2017.

It is part of 17 West, a five-story, mixed-use building that also features apartments and a parking garage with about 160 spaces.

Trader Joe’s has been popular among grocery shoppers for selling fresh produce and house-brand items at a lower price than Publix and even Whole Foods.

Its Charles Shaw wine bears the nickname Two-Buck Chuck for its original $1.99 price tag when Trader Joe’s first opened in 1958 in Pasadena, California.

 

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending