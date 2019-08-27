Trader Joe’s opens its doors in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Trader Joe’s held a grand opening of its Miami Beach store.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony opened the store, located at 1683 West Ave., at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and it will remain open until 9 p.m.

The California-based store announced the construction of the Miami Beach location in 2017.

It is part of 17 West, a five-story, mixed-use building that also features apartments and a parking garage with about 160 spaces.

Trader Joe’s has been popular among grocery shoppers for selling fresh produce and house-brand items at a lower price than Publix and even Whole Foods.

Its Charles Shaw wine bears the nickname Two-Buck Chuck for its original $1.99 price tag when Trader Joe’s first opened in 1958 in Pasadena, California.

