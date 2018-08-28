Tractor-trailers line up under Florida Turnpike overpass for man threatening to jump

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A portion of the Florida Turnpike in Orlando was shut down Tuesday afternoon as a man threatened to jump off an overpass.
The Florida Highway Patrol shared a photo to Twitter, showing multiple tractor-trailers lined up under the road in an effort to protect the man FHP said was “in distress.”
If the man jumped or lost his footing, the trucks would lessen the distance of his fall.
