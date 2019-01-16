Tractor-trailer stuck under I-395 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer became stuck under the eastbound Interstate 395 overpass in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and Third Avenue, before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Other officials arrived at the scene, including Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to what the driver told officials on scene, the trailer snagged the outer wall of the highway after he tried to clear the expressway overpass.

TRAFFIC ALERT. N.W. 14 Street between 1 & 3 Avenue is temporarily closed due to an 18-wheeler being wedged under the 395 overpass. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sMnXwvvSDK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 17, 2019

“The driver was not injured. We understand he was going rather slow. He got out, notified his trucking company, who right away contacted 911,” said MFR Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “Now the next phase of the operation is the structural stability of the highway. We’re not sure what type of impact took place, and as a result we’re working with FHP and the other law enforcement to consider shutting down part of the 395 that is going eastbound as we wait for structural engineers to come out.”

Officials said there is some structural damage to the underside of the overpass.

Crews will inspect the overpass to make sure the damage does not worsen the situation.

Northwest 14th Street between First and Third Avenue is temporarily closed due to the wedged truck.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown how long the removal process will take.

