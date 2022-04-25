HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-tractor trailer carrying an excavator that was too tall struck the underside of an overpass on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, resulting in heavy traffic delays.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near the Sheridan Street Bridge, Monday, afternoon.

The excavator scraped the bottom of the overpass, which knocked chunks of concrete onto the highway.

Traffic in the area was slowed as a result of the incident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a turquoise Jeep was damaged by the falling debris.

A passenger in the Jeep was hit and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They are expected to be OK.

Hollywood Fire Rescue closed two lanes of traffic and was only letting one lane through, as crews made sure the overpass was structurally sound.

The overpass was also closed to traffic, but as of 5 p.m., the overpass has reopened along with all lanes of traffic going southbound and northbound on the turnpike.

Drivers could expect closures within the next few days or weeks as crews continue to inspect the bridge to make sure it is safe for use.

