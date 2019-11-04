Tractor trailer overturns at Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer has overturned at the Golden Glades Interchange along Northwest 163rd Street towards the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Authorities have closed the on ramp from the 826 westbound to the Turnpike northbound while they investigate the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the vehicle could be seen laying on its side.

It remains unknown if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

