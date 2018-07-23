WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An exit ramp on Alligator Alley in West Broward has been partially shut down after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash on the ramp from the eastbound lanes of the highway to southbound U.S. 27, Monday afternoon.

The vehicle came to rest in some bushes after it slid off the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have partially blocked the ramp while they investigate, but traffic appears to be flowing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.