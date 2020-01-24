Tractor-trailer jackknifed along SB I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Deerfield Beach can expect heavy traffic delays due to a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 just north of Hillsboro Boulevard at approximately 2:20 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a sedan collided with the tractor-trailer, leading the tractor-trailer to careen and crash through a barrier wall before making a final stop in the northbound lanes.

Cellphone video taken by a witness shows the moments just after the crash, where one man could be seen sitting on the road surrounded by debris and a gray SUV.

No injuries that are life-threatening were reported.

7News cameras captured the tractor-trailer still on the roadway hours later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As crews work to clean up the debris left on the road, one southbound lane remains open while two northbound lanes are getting by.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic delays.

