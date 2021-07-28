MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught fire and is causing major traffic delays on the Palmetto Expressway.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene on Wednesday afternoon where the scorched remains could be seen on the shoulder of the expressway just north of Northwest 58th Street.

The trailer portion of the vehicle could be seen resting over the guardrail.

Video provided by Only In Dade showed the moment the trailer was on fire as heavy black smoke billowed from the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Florida Highway Patrol and tow trucks have since responded to the scene.

All lanes except for the entrance ramp at 58th Street have since reopened, however heavy traffic remains in the area.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.