Tractor-trailer falls on top of man in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in serious condition after a tractor-trailer fell on top of him in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a business in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 129th Street just after 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said a 58-year-old man was working on a tractor-trailer when the vehicle fell on him.

The victim was stuck underneath the trailer until a forklift was used to lift the vehicle off of him.

Rescue crews airlifted the man in serious condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

It remains unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to fall on the victim.

