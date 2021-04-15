Tractor-trailer driver survives fiery crash along State Road 112 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi-truck driver is lucky to be alive after a crash ended in flames.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 12th Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

The crash involved at least one semi-truck and an SUV, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and an SUV crashed. The tractor-trailer then lost control and hit a concrete barrier wall, spilling about 100 gallons of fuel onto the road and igniting the flames.

“We had one of our regular suppressions arrive first so they began to do their assessment,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “They immediately advised the hazmat team of what they had so they’ll do water and foam at the same time. Then at the end of it, it’s more of a foam operation because that’s really what stops the fuel from leaking and going any further into the environment.”

7News cameras captured the firefighters spraying foam on the vehicles to extinguish the blaze.

Officials said all occupants of both vehicles involved made it out safely. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor burns.

“The car hit me on the side and dragged me across the lanes and sent me to the other side,” said the truck driver through a translator. “I was able to kick the door open, jump out of the truck and that’s when it exploded into flames. I thought everything ended in that moment. I feel good. A little bit hurt and nervous, but I feel good.”

A 7News viewer who lives nearby is one of the people who called 911.

“Sounded like a bomb went off, I think,” said Willie McLeod. “I ran outside, I ran down to the corner and I could see the flames coming up. Then, I heard explosions, three explosions back to back.”

Cleanup crews worked to clear the scene.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management was called out to the scene to assess the potential environmental impact of the fuel spill.

Officials completely shut down the highway from Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 22nd Avenue for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

