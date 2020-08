OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer was destroyed during a rollover wreck in Oakland Park.

The crash took place along Interstate 95 near Cypress Creek Road, Sunday.

Police said the crash involved a big rig and a couple of other vehicles.

Traffic was blocked temporarily while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.

