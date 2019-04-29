Tractor-trailer crashes into trees nearly overturning in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A tractor-trailer crashed into tress and nearly overturned in Coconut Grove.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Tigertail Avenue and Calusa Street right before 9 a.m., Monday.

Rescue officials said the driver was attempting to make a right turn when the truck became wedged against the trees nearly causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Street Closure! Tigertail Avenue between Aviation Avenue and Calusa Street is closed due to an 18 wheeler getting stuck under a tree. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5J3jWgHRFm — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 29, 2019

The Technical Rescue Team was also dispatched to help with the removal of the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area is currently being rerouted until the removal is complete.

