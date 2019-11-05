Tractor-trailer crashes into Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer made a crashing stop into a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the Sunoco gas station located near Northeast 13th Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer clipped the station’s canopy with the back-side of the truck.

“He had our grocery delivery, and as he was leaving, [he] ran into a couple of our pumps,” manager Steve Stella said.

7News cameras captured part of the canopy on the ground and gas pumps smashed to pieces.

“The fuel pumps are designed that when a situation like this occurs, they immediately shut off and isolated so that there’s no hazards in the area,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Some damage was also visible on the side of the truck.

“Thank God there was nobody fueling their car underneath this gas pump when this took place,” said Gollan. “It could’ve been a very, very tragic scenario.”

The tractor-trailer was eventually able to drive away.

Despite the crash, the convenience store and remaining pumps are expected to open later in the afternoon.

“It shouldn’t slow us down too much at all,” said Stella. “We’re ready to go.”

No injuries were reported.

