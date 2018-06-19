Tractor trailer crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-395

MIAMI (WSVN) - A jack-knifed tractor trailer has closed off all the westbound lanes of Interstate 395, Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene of the tractor trailer crash on I-395 before Interstate 95 in Downtown Miami. While officials continue to work on the scene, these lanes will be closed until further notice.

Traffic is reportedly backed up to Watson Island.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.