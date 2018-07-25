Tractor-trailer crash shuts down all NB I-95 lanes at Glades Rd. exit in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing heavy traffic delays on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Emergency vehicles responded to a bad wreck that prompted all lanes to close at the Glades Road exit.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or if the crash is weather-related.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as traffic is backed up miles.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.