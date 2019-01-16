Tractor-trailer crash leaves 1 dead in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer has left a person dead in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene at Southwest Eighth Street and Krome Avenue, Wednesday evening.

Krome Avenue is currently shut down between Kendall Dr. & Okeechobee Rd. due to a fatal traffic crash investigation. Please avoid the area & seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AGTkbUSIBH — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 17, 2019

One person died as a result of the wreck.

A second victim was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash prompted troopers to shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Krome Avenue between Southwest 88th Street and Okeechobee Road.

Westbound and eastbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street between 157th Avenue and Krome Avenue were also affected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

