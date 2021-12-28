SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers had to endure some traffic delays on Interstate 95 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The accident led to big delays earlier Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

It appeared like two tractor trailers were involved in this mess, blocking three lanes of traffic.

This led to a major backup shortly before 1 p.m.

Traffic is now getting through.

