DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler tractor trailer crashed into several vehicles on the Florida Turnpike and jackknifed going southbound near Griffin Road.

It happened Tuesday, at around 3:30 p.m. in Davie.

Two southbound lanes were blocked off due the accident, but the scene has since been cleared.

There were no reports of any injuries.

