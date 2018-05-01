Tractor trailer crash causes delays along I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash along Interstate 75 in Fort lauderdale caused some major backups during the morning commute Tuesday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene along the northbound lanes of I-75, approaching Griffin Road.

Many drivers could be seen making illegal U-turns to get out of the mess.

Florida Highway Patrol has cleared the injured victims from the area. At this point it is unknown how many people were injured.

Three lanes were blocked for several hours. Only one lane remains blocked.

