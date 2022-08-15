WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire.

On Monday morning, a tractor-trailer was in flames on U.S. Highway 27 North near Griffin Road.

The blaze was put out but left behind a large pile of debris that partially blocked the roadway.

Crews removed charred debris from the vehicle moments earlier.

Westway Towing, used for heavy recovery, was on the scene to clean up the streets.

The highway should be cleared within the next hour.

No injuries have been reported.

