WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer in trouble after it rolled over in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of an accident in the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest 8th Street around 3:40 p.m., Thursday.

Skyforce captured a mini fuel truck, owned and operated by the Miccosukee Indians, rolled over.

Two vehicles were also involved, including a small van with front end damage.

According to fire rescue, one person was transported to a hospital.

Westbound lanes are blocked until further notice.

Crews are out there cleaning up.

The incident is under investigation

