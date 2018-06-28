Toy Story Land officially opens this weekend at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Get ready to “shrink” to the size of a toy! The much-anticipated Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World officially opens this weekend.

The new themed 11-acre land will open to guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Saturday, June 30.

Visitors are greeted by Woody at the entrance, and will get to walk amongst giant-sized crayons, Lincoln Logs and a Rubik’s Cube.

Get ready to play big with the Green Army Patrol in #ToyStoryLand: https://t.co/u1BgnYZxnl pic.twitter.com/1B7pzDPiH7 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 28, 2018

“This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products.

The land inspired by the Pixar movie series features two new attractions: the Slinky Dog Dash is described as a family-friendly rollercoaster, while Alien Swirling Saucers will feature the beloved green aliens from Pizza Planet trying to capture riders’ vehicles with “The Claw.”

Guests will also be able to visit one of Hollywood Studios’ most popular rides, Toy Story Mania.

