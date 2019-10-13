Town Center in Boca Raton on lockdown due to reports of gunfire; 1 hospitalized

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town Center at Boca Raton has been placed on lockdown after one person was injured following reports of gunfire, but police said there is no active shooter at the mall and have not confirmed whether a shooting even took place.

Rescue crews have transported one male victim to the hospital with a “trauma wound,” officials said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Boca Raton Police officers have responded to a report of shots fired at the mall located along the 6000 block of Glades Road just after 3 p.m., Sunday.

Officers located the victim in the food court area.

There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice responded to a report of shots fired and is currently conducting a search of the mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Police said no gunfire followed the initial report. No other injuries have been reported, but police said some shoppers may have suffered minor injuries trying to flee the mall.

Video posted to social media platforms captured shoppers running for cover inside and outside of the shopping center. Other clips captured SWAT units with their guns drawn.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the food court, but investigators have not confirmed these reports.

7News cameras captured police focusing their efforts in the southeast part of the mall. SWAT units from Boca Raton and Delray Beach police, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office, were seen swarming that area.

Security officials with the mall have advised all those inside to stay in the stores until officers are able to evacuate them.

Cellphone video taken by Rachel Cohn outside of the mall shows several armed officers walking inside while shoppers head in the opposite direction.

Paramedics have transported the injured victim to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a SWAT official used a loudspeaker to tell someone, “Come out with your hands up.” However, as of 5:45 p.m., no subject has been taken into custody.

“We’ don’t have any suspect information that we’re releasing at this time. Again, that’s why we put the information out, but if we have anything at all we’ll update you for what we’re looking for,” said Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander during a news conference. “Understand, part of this process is going over a lot of technology, a lot of video.”

Ok here’s what we know about the #BocaTownCenterMall shooting from police: • NO ACTIVE SHOOTER

• Isolated incident

• One man severely injured but expected to survive

• No arrests

• No suspect info

• People are still in mall sheltered in place @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MWTKNV1kdn — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 13, 2019

Multiple other agencies, like the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Delray Beach Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have also responded to the scene.

Police urged anyone with information to call a tip line that has been set up. That number is 561-416-3359.

