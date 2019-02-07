Tow truck driver shot at while repossessing car in Wilton Manors

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver was shot at several times as he was in the process of repossessing a vehicle in Wilton Manors.

Davie Police units were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 63rd Street and 188th Avenue, Thursday morning.

The driver said that as he was preparing to tow a Mercedes-Benz, gunmen came after him and started shooting.

“I just put my head down and kept on driving,” he told 7News. “I felt one go behind my neck; the heat of the bullet. Other than that, I don’t know what was going on.”

He managed to flee from the area and made his way to Davie.

Video from the scene showed a bullet hole on the side of the Mercedes-Benz and a shattered window on the tow truck.

The victim credited his seat’s headrest after one of the bullets became lodged inside of it.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

