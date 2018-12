FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sailboat was stuck in shallow waters for a time in Fort Lauderdale.

Tow boats could be seen surrounding the 190-foot vessel in the intracoastal waterway, just south of the 17th Street Causeway, Wednesday.

After some hard work, the boat was freed from the shallow waters.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.