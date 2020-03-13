Tourists, locals flock to the region’s entertainment spots amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of tourists and locals have continued to flock to the region’s entertainment spots in Miami’s Wynwood and Brickell neighborhoods and along Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured people heading into bars and restaurants throughout South Florida Friday night, and some of them said they are not all that concerned about the virus.

“Yeah, I’m a snowbird, I come back and forth between New York and Miami, and it didn’t even cross my mind,” Pete Scarlatos said.

Some, like Breanna Feinstein, wore a medical mask during their night out as a preventative measure against the virus.

“I want to take precaution,” she said. “I don’t have the time or the energy to be getting sick right now.”

However, based on the size of some of the crowds, it seemed as if there was not a global pandemic occurring.

Health officials have urged people to avoid crowded areas, but Shara Figueroa, the general manager of DC Pie Co., said her crowds have not thinned yet.

“It’s pretty business as usual,” she said. “Everybody is coming in, eating pizza and having a great time.”

Daniel De Ojeda and his sister are not social distancing, either, but they said they are still making efforts for others.

“Yeah, we’re trying to stay away from the elderly and young kids just in case,” he said. “We want to make sure even if we get it, we could probably live through it fine, but we want to make sure anybody that’s more vulnerable to it, we don’t expose to it.”

David Polynice, a tourist from Montreal, could be seen enjoying a night out with his friends in Wynwood.

“I feel safe,” Polynice said. “Having said that, instead of doing [fist bumps], I’ve been doing the elbow thing. I’ve been sanitizing my hands, and I’ve been trying to stay safe, but I’ve got to enjoy myself. It’s spring break, and that’s how I feel about it.”

Bill Provose said he has not noticed much of a difference in the size of the crowd on Las Olas Boulevard either.

“No one seems to be in fear,” he said. “Everybody seems to be pretty confident, having a good time and hanging out.”

However, not all businesses and events are carrying on as planned.

The Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood has closed for a week starting Friday, and the St. Patrick’s Day block party that was scheduled for next week in Wynwood has been cancelled.

The Sprung! Beer Festival, which was scheduled to be held in April, has also been postponed.

