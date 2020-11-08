Tourists check out conditions in Miami Beach as South Florida makes final Eta preparations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some tourists could be seen along Miami Beach watching the waves build and the rain begin to fall as the city finalized their preparations ahead of an arriving Tropical Storm Eta.

Throughout Sunday afternoon, the region experienced consistent wind gusts and rain, but the conditions began to worsen at around 6 p.m.

“It’s a little windy, just a slight wind,” Jevante Phillips, who is visiting from Atlanta, said. “Indoor activities versus outdoor activities, obviously, with most of the things outdoors being closed, we’re kind of forced indoors.”

7News cameras captured waves breaking near the lifeguard station on Fifth Street, and Ocean Drive was mostly empty throughout the day due to the consistent downpours.

“We’re just trying to make the best out of what we got,” Emmana Jasmine, who is visiting from Atlanta, said. “I mean, it’s crazy, but it’s beautiful, and it’s nice to be alive.”

Chris Trease, whose family is visiting from Ohio, braved the elements to watch the big waves come ashore. Although their vacation is along the Gulf Coast, when they saw the forecast, they drove to Miami to see the conditions for themselves.

“It was a kind of rainy day on the other side, so we thought we would drive across,” Trease said. “It’s only two hours so just to kind of see.”

As the tourists admired the conditions, Miami Beach Public Works crews finalized their storm preparations.

With 6 to 10 inches of rain forecasted along with possible flooding, the city spent days preparing.

Officials said they have deployed eight temporary pumps, with two additional pumps on standby, six temporary generators are ready to be deployed, with an additional four on standby, and the city distributed more than 500 sandbags to residents.

“You should already have secured objects that winds can blow around, such as garbage containers, patio furniture, garden tools, toys,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “Avoid setting out any yard waste or trash that can clog our storm water system.”

Those residents who are concerned about flooding in Miami Beach can park their vehicles at any city parking garage at no charge. Residents must bring a photo ID with their Miami Beach address or their utility bill. Vehicles must be taken out of the garage by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.