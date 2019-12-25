Tourists celebrate Christmas at South Florida beaches

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tourists have flocked to Miami Beach and Hollywood Beach on Christmas to enjoy a walk outside and to spend a day on the sand and in the water.

7News cameras captured a crowded Ocean Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

According to some tourists, the mild temps and the ocean are what drew them to the area for the holiday.

“It’s good weather here,” Alex Bereznyak said. “It’s quite good temperature of water, and there’s interesting people here.”

The Hollywood Boardwalk could also be seen filled with people for the holiday.

“Yeah, I love it. There’s a lot of decorations, ornaments, so even though it isn’t snowing, it’s already Christmas-y so yeah,” Sophie Hoelzel, an exchange student, said. “Just swimming and laying on a beach.”

“Yeah, I think that’s the most Florida thing we’ve done,” Miro Weissenberg, who is visiting from Germany, added.

When asked what makes Miami Beach special on Christmas, David Bunevich, a self-described snowbird, said, “Christmas is like a perfect time to just walk and relax on a beautiful, sunny day.”

For others like Christopher Hero, who is visiting from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they came to the area to escape the snow.

“We come down every year since I was born, so every Christmas we spend down here, way better than up north in the snow. It’s terrible up there,” tourist Connor Sheean said.

7News cameras also captured people soaking in the sun on the beach and swimming in the water.

“Santa Claus was very good,” beachgoer Ana Santiago said. “Even though I was on the naughty list from the get go, but I guess he forgot.”

Drivers heading to South Beach should expect to encounter delays because Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year.

