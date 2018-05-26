Tourist hospitalized after hit-and-run in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck a man who is visiting South Florida and sped away, leaving the victim seriously injured.

According to investigators, the crash took place near 20th Street and Liberty Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Officials said they received a 911 call alerting them about the crash, just after 4 a.m.

“This is nothing good to wake up to,” said Latasha Bodie, who is also visiting Miami Beach.

“This is somebody’s family, friend, husband, whatever,” said Bodie.

Paramedics transported the victim, who is between 35 and 45 years old, to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives said he is an out-of-state visitor.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody to wake up to something like this,” said Bodie.

The crash took place during one of the busiest holiday weekends in Miami Beach. Visitors flocked to South Beach for the Memorial Day festivities, including events like the Miami Air and Sea Show.

Rainy skies did not ground the aerial spectacle, a big Memorial Day weekend attraction. Hundreds packed the sand and paid tribute to those who served in the military, as they watched dozens of military aircraft take off.

As police continue their search for the driver in Saturday morning’s accident, visitors hope this crash sends a warning to others to practice safety this holiday weekend.

“It’s raining out here, people are getting hurt. Everybody just be safe,” said Bodie.

Police are looking for a blue Hyundai that fled in an unknown direction.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, police will pare down eastbound traffic along the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways to a single lane.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

