ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist died after a diving incident that took place in Islamorada.

A 57-year-old woman from Juneau, Alaska, died Friday morning, after surfacing from a dive.

Kilgore was with a group of divers with Islamorada Dive Center.

She was in about 40 feet of water in the Runway Reef area.

She reportedly had an issue in the water and lost consciousness on the surface.

Kimberly Jean Kilgore was taken to Mariners Hospital, where she later died.

No foul play was expected.

