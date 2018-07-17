Tour bus fire creates heavy delays on northbound I-95 near Ives Dairy

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A burning tour bus is causing heavy delays on a portion of Interstate 95 near Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the northbound lanes of I-95 just before the exit for Ives Dairy Road, just, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The passengers on board the bus were able to get off safely before it went up in flames.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The bus has blocked two right lanes, causing some traffic delays, so it is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

