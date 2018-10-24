Touissaint Louverture Elementary, Miami Edison Middle placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity

MIAMI (WSVN) - Both Miami Edison Middle and Touissaint Louverture Elementary School had to be locked down for several hours due to nearby police activity.

Just after noon, Wednesday, both lockdowns were lifted, according to a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Public Schools.

According to Miami Police, earlier, an officer responded to a carjacking and saw the crime taking place, just before 9 a.m.

The armed subject ended up fleeing the scene, leading to police setting up a perimeter from Northeast Miami Court near North Miami Avenue through North Miami Court, between 60th and 62nd Streets.

School officials placed both Touissaint Louverture Elementary and Miami Edison Middle on lockdown as a precaution. The all-clear was given at Edison first and then Touissaint Louverture.

Officers could be seen swarming the area, Wednesday morning, but after an hours-long search, police came up empty-handed.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, who is considered armed and dangerous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

