THE FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – Several migrants were stopped at sea as they clung to a makeshift sailboat that was not seaworthy.

They were among a total of 59 Cuban who were repatriated by the U.S. Coast Guard after four separate interdictions in the South Florida waters.

Officials said last Wednesday, a good Samaritan reported seeing 10 migrants floating on a makeshift boat about 27 miles south of Long Key.

Another four were found about 20 miles east of Key Largo.

Over the weekend, another combined 40 migrants were detained south of the Florida Keys.

