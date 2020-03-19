Total number of Florida coronavirus cases nears 400

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has released an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and the number is quickly approaching 400.

As of Thursday morning, Florida has a total of 390 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Thirty of the cases are non-Florida residents.

Miami-Dade County currently has 86 cases, an increase from the 76 previously reported.

Broward now has 96 positive cases, which was previously totaled at 80.

Test results are still pending for 1,019 patients in Florida.

