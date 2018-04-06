Tortuga fest draws country music fans to Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of country music’s biggest names are bringing large crowds to South Florida for the Tortuga Music Festival.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out for the three-day music festival this weekend to have a good time — but getting around the area might not be easy.

Musicians like Keith Urban, Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line are all set to perform at the showcase.

Fans said they couldn’t wait to hear their favorite artists.

“Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay,” said a woman.

“No, Eric Church,” her friends said in unison.

A group of friends said they were excited for another duo. “Florida Georgia Line, for sure,” said a patron.

A trio had their whole weekend planned out. “Florida Georgia Line tonight and Keith Urban tomorrow,” one said.

“We’re here for Eric Church. I’m here for Eric Church,” said another.

Fort Lauderdale Beach is expected to be packed for the next three days, but it’s not all about the music. Tortuga Music Festival is also raising money for sea life.

It’s a win for country fans and marine life,” said a music fan. “However, not so much for traffic in the area. Just walk. Don’t try to drive.”

Police officers will be on hand to keep things going smoothly.

The party will go on until Sunday night.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.