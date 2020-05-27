Torrential rains force commuters to get creative around South Florida

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Northeast Miami-Dade has been the scene of intense flooding that was as high as waist-deep.

Torrential rains Tuesday night turned roads into rivers throughout the day on Wednesday.

7News’ Skyforce Ralph Rayburn said, “There’s flooded and then there’s heavily flooded. This is pretty heavily flooded.”

In Opa-Locka, an apartment complex’s parking lot was turned into a pool, trapping the residents.

Rayburn said, “All this water and no place for it to go.”

From Normandy Golf Course on Miami Beach to Granada Golf Course in Coral Gables, courses throughout the county are saturated.

While some drove through the waters, others found other methods of transportation.

One man in Northeast Miami-Dade paddle boarded through the water.

Skyforce captured one man in a kayak on his way to work.

A flood threat is now in effect for at least the next few hours in the area.

