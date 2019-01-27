MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service Office in Miami has issued a tornado warning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The warning was issued at 7:53 p.m. on Sunday and remains in effect until 8:38 p.m.
Officials urged residents to seek shelter and move to an interior room away from windows and get as low to the floor as possible.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.
