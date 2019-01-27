MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service Office in Miami has issued a tornado warning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Tornado Warning. Radar indicated potential for tornado near Miami Lakes or Hialeah until 8:30 pm. Stay alert for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/UeeaU3zByj — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 28, 2019

The warning was issued at 7:53 p.m. on Sunday and remains in effect until 8:38 p.m.

Tornado Warning continues for a portion of Miami-Dade until 8:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/wZeienwXRv — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 28, 2019

Officials urged residents to seek shelter and move to an interior room away from windows and get as low to the floor as possible.

