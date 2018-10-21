COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami lit the torch this weekend to relay for a cause and raise money for children.

Hundreds of people came out Saturday morning to participate in the Torch Relay for Children’s Miracle Network.

The multi-day event kicked off at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, located off of Southwest 27th Avenue. It will end in Orlando.

The day was full of activities to help raise money for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

“You don’t have to do a lot of advertising for an event like this. It seems like there’s so many people in the community whose lives have been touched by Jack Nicklaus Children Hospital,” said David Cesario, chairman of the South Florida Business Council.

Cesario also took the opportunity to praise the hospital and its staff.

“It’s an excellent hospital, so people need to understand that they take care of anybody, regardless of their situations, with top-notch medical care,” he said.

7Sports’ Mike DiPasquale was also on hand to show his support. For almost 20 years, participants throughout the country have raised over $15 million to help local children’s hospitals.

