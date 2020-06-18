Topgolf in Miami Gardens to reopen on Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Topgolf in Miami Gardens is set to reopen to customers on Monday.

The company has added new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the venue, located at 17321 NW 7th Ave.

Guests who visit the Miami Garden’s Topgolf location will be be required to wear a face covering at all times.

Some of the new features at the facility include:

Six-foot social distancing markers will be displayed in common areas.

Hitting bays will have a capacity limit of six people.

Protective bay dividers have been installed to ensure 11 feet of space between bays.

Golf clubs, golf balls, game screens and other frequently touched bay surfaces will be disinfected between each group that plays in the bay.

Employees will undergo a health check prior to starting to their shift and will wear a mask at all times. Staff members will wear gloves while handling food and drinks.

All guests will be asked to pay using only a valid credit or debit card as cash payments will not be accepted.

