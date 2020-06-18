Topgolf in Miami Gardens to reopen on Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Topgolf in Miami Gardens is set to reopen to customers on Monday.
The company has added new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the venue, located at 17321 NW 7th Ave.
Guests who visit the Miami Garden’s Topgolf location will be be required to wear a face covering at all times.
Some of the new features at the facility include:
- Six-foot social distancing markers will be displayed in common areas.
- Hitting bays will have a capacity limit of six people.
- Protective bay dividers have been installed to ensure 11 feet of space between bays.
- Golf clubs, golf balls, game screens and other frequently touched bay surfaces will be disinfected between each group that plays in the bay.
- Employees will undergo a health check prior to starting to their shift and will wear a mask at all times. Staff members will wear gloves while handling food and drinks.
All guests will be asked to pay using only a valid credit or debit card as cash payments will not be accepted.
