Top women philanthropists honored in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s most influential women were celebrated in downtown Miami, Friday morning.

The 9th annual Chapman Partnership’s Take A Walk in Her Shoes vintage fashion show and luncheon was held at the Intercontinental Hotel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme this year was “Year of the Woman: Fashion Is Power. Power Is Us.”

7News Anchor Lynn Martinez served as the Mistress of Ceremonies presenting various awards to the city’s top women philanthropists and community leaders.

Adrienne Arsht was awarded the Trish Bell Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2018 Take A Walk in Her Shoes honorees include Heide Dans, Remedios Diaz-Oliver, Cathy L. Jones, Marile Lopez, Lucy Morillo-Agnetti, Maria Elena Villamil and Josephine Wang.

