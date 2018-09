MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers who use the Venetian Causeway will be getting a free ride on weekdays.

Tolls have been suspended on the bridge linking Miami to Miami Beach on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The move aims to help alleviate traffic congestion during rush hour while construction is ongoing along the MacArthur Causeway.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.