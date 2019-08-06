Toilet explodes after lightning strikes Florida home septic tank

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WSVN) — A lightning strike caused quite a bit of damage after it struck a home septic tank in Port Charlotte.

According to WINK, Marylou Ward was at home Sunday morning when she heard a loud noise.

When she went to go see what it was, she discovered her toilet bowl had been shattered into hundreds of pieces.

“We come in here and the toilet was laying on the floor,” Ward said. “There’s all pieces everywhere. Pieces everywhere.”

Ward’s plumber said lightning hit methane gasses from fecal matter that was built up in the pipes. The resulting strike then caused a chain reaction that not only destroyed the toilet, but the indoor plumbing and the septic tank as well.

The strike also shattered the window in the master bedroom and it damaged yard decorations.

“It just did all of that damage and exploded things into the road and so on in half a second,” said Charles Allen, the family’s neighbor.

Despite all the damage done, Ward said she is happy nobody was hurt.

“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward told WINK. “That’s the main thing.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.