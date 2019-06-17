Toddler with dolphin toy shares sweet encounter with actual dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl shared a sweet moment with a group of dolphins while visiting SeaWorld Orlando.

According to Fox 13, Katie Cobb and her 3-year-old daughter Paisley went to the dolphin tank during a trip to the theme park over the weekend.

Carrying her bright pink dolphin toy, Paisley got up close to the tank and captured the attention of some of the actual dolphins inside.

Video shows the dolphins gathering up to the glass in what looks like an attempt to get a better look at Paisley and her toy dolphin.

“All of the dolphins were playing with her, following her,” Cobb told Fox 13.

Cobb also called her daughter the “dolphin whisperer.”

Cobb shared video of the encounter on Facebook with the caption, “The coolest thing ever just happened!!! Such a special moment for our sweet girl.”

