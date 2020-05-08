Toddler transported after nearly drowning in Plantation swimming pool

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler has been transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along the 9300 block of Northwest 18th Place at around 9 a.m., Friday.

The 13-month-old child was transported to Plantation General Hospital where doctors said they were able to regain a pulse.

The exact condition of the toddler is currently unknown.

