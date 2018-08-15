Toddler nearly drowns in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler nearly drowned in a pool in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded just before 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, to the scene along Northwest 134th Avenue and Ninth Lane.

The toddler had a pulse and was breathing when first responders arrived, so CPR was not needed.

However, the child was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center for observation.

The incident is now under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.