Toddler killed, 2 victims hospitalized after I-95 crash in Deerfield Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old girl is battling for her life after they were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

The collision also sent the woman driving the car the children were riding in to the hospital with minor injuries.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the highway, just after 11 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said two cars slammed into one another near a barrier between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street.

FHP officials said the children were not wearing seat belts.

One of the girls was transported by air to Broward Health Medical Center, while the other child was rushed by ground.

Paramedics also transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Firefighters said they worked aggressively to stabilize the girls after the crash.

Sunday evening, authorities confirmed the youngest victim had succumbed to her injuries.

The 5-year-old girl is currently on life support.

Authorities said the other car was being driven by a man with no passengers. He suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

Troopers shut down all southbound lanes on I-95 at Southwest 10th Street, backing up traffic for miles. They have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It remains unclear whether or not the woman involved in the crash is the girls’ mother or whether she will be facing any criminal charges.

