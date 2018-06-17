KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming scare at a Key Biscayne park sent a 2-year-old to the hospital, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the victim was swimming by the lighthouse at Bill Baggs State Park when he was spotted struggling in the water.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the child, accompanied by his mother, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

