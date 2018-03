MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler has been rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in Miramar, Saturday night.

Family members found the 3-year-old girl at the bottom of a pool, near Acapulco Drive.

Rescue crews performed CPR and rushed her to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Her condition remains unknown.

